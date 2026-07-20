Filing Delay Dooms Mother's Traffic Stop Suit, 6th Circ. Finds

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 20, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel has dismissed a woman's civil rights lawsuit alleging a Nashville police officer illegally arrested her and lied that she led him on a car chase with her son in the car, finding she waited too long to sue even though prosecutors withheld dispatch recordings that supported her story for years....
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