SEC Says Crypto Mining Co. Misused $20M From Investors
By Sydney Price ( July 20, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based businessman and his company have partially settled claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Massachusetts federal court accusing them of fraudulently raising over $20 million with misrepresentations that investors would be repaid with funds based on the output of crypto mining assets....
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