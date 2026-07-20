EEOC Defends Subpoenas In Suit Over NM Native Bias Probe
By Crystal Owens ( July 20, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said a New Mexico school board hasn't explained why it failed to exhaust administrative remedies to challenge the agency's subpoenas seeking employment and applicant data as part of its investigation into alleged race discrimination....
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