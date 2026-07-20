Insurance Co. Alea Holdings Hits Ch. 11 With $280M In Debt

By Alex Wittenberg ( July 20, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- Alea Holdings US Co., a unit of Bermuda-based insurance group Catalina Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court with roughly $280 million in funded debt, saying it plans to use the case to push through a $20 million deal with a major creditor....
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