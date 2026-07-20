4th Circ. Remands Models' Image-Misuse Coverage Fight
By Craig Clough ( July 20, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An insurance company's coverage dispute with a Virginia Beach restaurant accused by a group of models of misappropriating their images was sent back to the district court Monday by the Fourth Circuit to determine if the lawsuit became moot when the restaurant settled with the models....
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