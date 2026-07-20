Denver Strip Club Says Officer's Suit Taints Labor Appeal
By Zach Dupont ( July 20, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Denver strip club Friday asked a state court judge to prohibit a Denver Labor hearing officer from presiding over its appeal challenging $14 million in fines stemming from wage theft allegations, claiming the hearing officer is biased and didn't fully disclose her professional relationship with the Denver Labor director who hired her....
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