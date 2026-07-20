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T-Mobile Broke Data Breach Notification Law 722K Times

By Nadia Dreid ( July 20, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile broke Washington's data breach notification law 722,060 times after its servers were breached in 2021, a state judge said, ruling that the text messages the mobile company sent violated both the law's required method of delivery and its content requirements....

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