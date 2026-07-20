Trump Curbs Foreign Sourcing Waivers For Weapon Materials
By Natalie Olivo ( July 20, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the secretary of defense to limit waivers that allow weapons contractors to obtain certain materials from nonallied countries....
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