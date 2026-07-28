Where The Justices Aligned In Appellate Authority Ruling

By Alex Dimitrief ( July 28, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- With the U.S. Supreme Court more splintered than ever during its just-completed term, what kind of case united Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh — a five-justice majority that had never happened before and is unlikely to happen again?...
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