Parsing Who Gets The Track Record In A Venture Partner Split
By Ben Dubin ( July 22, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A successful venture investment can belong to several people in conversation and to only one fund on paper. The partner who sourced the company may regard it as her deal. The investment committee may treat it as a collective decision. The firm may present it as part of its institutional record. And when members of that team leave to form a new firm, everyone may believe they are entitled to tell the story....
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