Air Ambulance Co. Fights To Keep 'No Surprises' Suit Alive
By Lauraann Wood ( July 21, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An air ambulance service looking to collect unpaid transport bills from Blue Cross Blue Shield's parent company argued Tuesday that its lawsuit should proceed because court enforcement is its only hope for combating the insurer's practice of ignoring the No Surprises Act's otherwise tight payment deadlines....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.