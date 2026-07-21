Mich. Panel Revives Forklift Injury Suit Against Meijer

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 21, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A warehouse worker whose leg was crushed between a forklift and a metal desk at a Meijer Inc. distribution center can proceed with his negligence suit after a Michigan appellate panel ruled a jury must decide whether faulty brakes, inadequate maintenance or his own actions caused the accident. ...
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