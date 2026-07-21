NC Man Gets Prison For Role In $100M Deli Fraud Scheme

By George Woolston ( July 21, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The third member of a trio who admitted to their roles in running a market manipulation scheme that tricked investors into thinking a small, unprofitable New Jersey deli was worth $100 million was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Tuesday....
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