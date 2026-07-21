Reed Smith Loses Bid To Pause Ex-Worker's Gender Bias Suit

By Carla Baranauckas ( July 21, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge on Tuesday rejected Reed Smith LLP's motion to pause discovery in a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by a former employee, finding that the firm had not proved irreparable harm if the case advanced while an interlocutory appeal on the scope of damages proceeds....
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