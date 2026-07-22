Kratom Cos. Must Face Conn. OD Liability Claims, Father Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 22, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The makers of the Whole Herbs brand of kratom products shouldn't be allowed to trim a lawsuit claiming it's partially liable for the overdose death of a 33-year-old man, the man's father has told a Connecticut state court, saying his suit sufficiently pled all claims and that "there is no such thing as 'good kratom.'"...
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