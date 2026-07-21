DC Circ. Affirms HHS Authority Over 340B Rebate Plans
By Hailey Konnath ( July 21, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's finding that U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the authority to block or approve drugmakers' efforts to implement rebates instead of discounts under the 340B drug-pricing program....
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