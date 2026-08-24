USPTO Anonymous Reexam Proposal Spurs Concern, Praise

By Ryan Davis ( August 24, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proposal to effectively end the ability to be completely anonymous when requesting patent reexaminations drew numerous concerns from industry and attorney groups, as well as supportive remarks from patent owners and calls for the office to go further....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.