Does Your Pay Measure Up? Take The Law360 Pulse Survey

The 2026 Law360® Pulse In-House Compensation Survey

The 2026 Law360® Pulse In-House Compensation Survey

How do in-house salaries vary across industries, roles and organizational revenue? Are remote workers compensated like their in-office peers? What compensation tools are companies using to lure top talent?



Your input in our annual In-House Compensation Survey will allow Law360 to answer these questions and more. You can explore the results of last year's survey here.



We aggregate all responses and never directly attribute answers to individual respondents.



We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.

Take the survey

For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.





