Imaging Co. Faces Consolidated Data Breach Cases In NC

By Hayley Fowler ( July 21, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge consolidated three proposed class actions against diagnostic imaging provider Lumexa Imaging Inc. over an alleged patient data breach earlier this year, tapping attorneys from Kopelowitz Ostrow PA and Milberg PLLC to serve as interim co-lead counsel....
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