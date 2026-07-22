3rd Circ. Revives Princeton Student's Sex Bias Discipline Suit

By George Woolston ( July 22, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has revived a Princeton University student's suit challenging the university's decision to suspend him for two years after a Title IX investigation into allegations that he choked two female students, ruling that he was able to plausibly allege that gender motivated Princeton's decision....
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