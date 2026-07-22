Wash. Law Bars Discriminatory HOA Enforcement, Panel Says
By Isaac Monterose ( July 22, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal of the Washington State Human Rights Commission's administrative housing bias complaint against a homeowners association and other parties, ruling that the state's discrimination law stops homeowners associations from using their rules to discriminate against people....
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