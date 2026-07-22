Federal Court Finds Noumi Ex-CEO Liable On Rotten Stock

By Esther Linder ( July 22, 2026, 4:52 PM AEST) -- The Federal Court of Australia has ruled that Rory Macleod, the former CEO and director of dairy and plant-based food company Noumi, formerly Freedom Foods Group (FFG), contravened some of his obligations in a case brought by ASIC over the company's failure to disclose millions of dollars in wasted stock, but the regulator failed to prove others....
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