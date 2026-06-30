Investment Advisor Is No Show In $7M Airport Loan Dispute
By Esther Linder ( July 22, 2026, 4:20 PM AEST) -- An investment advisor accused of misleading and deceptive conduct by failing to repay a $7 million loan granted over a 10-day period to fund a purported new Melbourne airport has been a no-show in the Federal Court of Australia....
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