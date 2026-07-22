5 Firms Steer Novagold, Paulson On $4.2B Donlin Gold Deal

By Al Barbarino ( July 22, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Novagold Resources Inc. and Paulson Advisers have agreed to a deal that will give Novagold full ownership of Donlin Gold LLC, the owner of Alaska's Donlin Gold project, and create a new parent company with an expected $4.2 billion equity value, with five law firms advising the companies....
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