Top Court Upholds Lost-Bargain Damages In $15M Ship Sale

By Eddie Beaver ( July 22, 2026, 6:38 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s top court on Wednesday upheld a $1.85 million arbitral award over the aborted $15 million sale of a vessel, ruling that buyers can recover "loss of bargain" damages where sellers negligently fail to deliver on time under a standard ship sale contract....
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