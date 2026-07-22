US Expatriations In Q2 Up 68.5% From Last Year, IRS Says

By Kevin Pinner ( July 22, 2026, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The number of people who lost or renounced their U.S. citizenship totaled nearly 1,800 in the second quarter of 2026 as logged by the U.S. Treasury Department, up 68.5% year-over-year and 21.8% from the previous quarter, the IRS said Wednesday....
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