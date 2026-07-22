LG Energy Says Bosch, Others Infringe Battery Patents

By Gina Kim ( July 22, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- LG Energy accused Robert Bosch GmbH, a Chinese battery manufacturer and several others of ripping off its secondary cylindrical battery patented technology that can be used to charge consumer electronics, electric vehicles and power tools, according to a patent infringement action filed in Texas federal court Tuesday....
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