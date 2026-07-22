Sen. Warren Urges Watchdog Probe Of CFTC Staff Cuts

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 22, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday urged the Government Accountability Office to investigate the impact of staffing cuts at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, saying the reductions come as the CFTC faces increased responsibilities in overseeing prediction markets and implementing cryptocurrency market legislation....
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