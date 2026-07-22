Eastham Sues Over Failed Alabama Apartment Venture

By Jarek Rutz ( July 22, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An investor has sued the general partner and property management companies behind an Alabama apartment venture, along with their owner, Audubon founder and CEO Andrew Schwarz, in the Delaware Chancery Court, alleging they mismanaged the project and ultimately caused it to collapse into foreclosure, costing investors more than $19 million....
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