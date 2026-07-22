Mother's Tears Mark Contentious Mich. Title IX Trial

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 22, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The mother of a Ypsilanti, Michigan, high school student broke down in tears Wednesday as she told a Michigan federal jury that she had trusted the district to protect her daughter after reports of sexual harassment, only to later regret not documenting every conversation she had with school officials....
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