US Marshals Can't Make Immigration Arrests In DC Court

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 22, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday refused to toss a lawsuit from a certified class of immigrants challenging immigration arrests by U.S. marshals in D.C. Superior Court, declaring that the marshals lack authority and necessary training for the arrests....
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