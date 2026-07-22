SEC's Peirce Says Crypto Vaults May Trigger Securities Laws
By Sarah Jarvis ( July 22, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce said Wednesday that cryptocurrency assets and activities including some vaults and lending may implicate securities laws, urging firms to "work with us to find a compliant path forward so that you can use new technology to serve investors without running afoul of the federal securities laws."...
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