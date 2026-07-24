Ensuring Eligibility For Data Center Sales Tax Breaks

By Peter Lowy ( July 24, 2026, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Data center development has surged over the past year. After a nearly 190% increase in data center construction starts between 2024 and 2025, starts accelerated further in the first four months of 2026, reaching $46.5 billion....
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