CMA Seeks Views On Sky's £1.6B Buy Of ITV Broadcast Arm
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 23, 2026, 3:27 PM BST) -- The U.K. antitrust watchdog said Thursday that it has called for comments on how media giant Sky Group's planned £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) acquisition of an ITV division could affect competition in Britain....
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