Google Fined €890M By EU For Restricting Competition
By Tom Fish ( July 23, 2026, 11:48 AM BST) -- The European Union fined Google owner Alphabet Inc. a total of €890 million ($1.04 billion) on Thursday after finding that the U.S. technology giant unfairly favored its own services in search results and restricted app developers from directing users to cheaper options....
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