ABA Rips DOJ's 'Absurd' Firm Subpoenas In Documents Fight
By Emily Sawicki ( July 23, 2026, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association has blasted as "absurd" the government's move to subpoena law firms as an attempt to avoid a documents request from the organization amid allegations the Trump administration worked to intimidate law firms into conforming with his policy goals through executive orders last year....
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