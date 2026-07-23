Nestlé, PE Firm Platinum To Form $5.6B Beverage Unit

By Al Barbarino ( July 23, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Nestlé said Thursday that it has agreed to team up with Platinum Equity to create Peranel, a Paris-based 50/50 joint venture for Nestlé's waters and beverages business that values the unit at €4.9 billion ($5.6 billion)....
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