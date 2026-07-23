US Seeks Mandatory Recall Of Immersion Water Heaters

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 23, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is leaning on a rarely used provision of consumer protection law as it urges a Washington, D.C., federal court to block the importation and sale of Lakkzoom immersion water heaters, which have allegedly sparked hundreds of fires in consumer homes....
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