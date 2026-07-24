SDNY Cybercrime Chief Joins Bracewell As Partner

By Andrea Keckley ( July 24, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has hired the former chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, touting her experience supervising what it calls "some of the most complex white-collar and cyber matters in federal law enforcement."...
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