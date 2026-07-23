'Internal Affairs' Doctrine Trims Pa. Gas Investors' Lawsuit

By Matthew Santoni ( July 23, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge trimmed a Pennsylvania family's lawsuit claiming two oil and gas companies wrongly failed to pay out dividends for their shares, reasoning that while the family could make some claims as individual investors, they could not demand to oust board members and shut down one company because those were "internal affairs" under Delaware law....
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