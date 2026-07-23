Panel Says Interest Must Wait Until Drilling Costs Are Repaid
By Zach Dupont ( July 23, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appellate panel unanimously held Thursday in a first impression ruling that the holder of an overriding royalty interest carved out of a nonconsenting oil and gas owner's stake can't collect payments until consenting owners who fronted development costs have recovered those costs and a statutory penalty....
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