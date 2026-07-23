NCAA Appeals Ohio Judge's Block On Athletes' Eligibility
By Alex Lawson ( July 23, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has appealed an Ohio state judge's decision that permitted 24 college basketball players to play in the upcoming season while they challenge the organization's eligibility restrictions....
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