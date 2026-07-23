Trump CFPB Pick Says He Has 'Open Mind' On Staffing Levels

By Jon Hill ( July 23, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's choice for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director signaled at his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he could revisit the agency's plan to shed hundreds of staff, saying he has an "open mind" about how many workers the agency needs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.