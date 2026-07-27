Nicotine Pouch Maker, FDA Strike Deal To End Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 27, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The maker of Zone nicotine pouches reached a deal to end its lawsuit accusing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of unfairly holding up its market application, which the company said could force it to stop selling its products for years....
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