British Bank Revolut Hits $115B Valuation, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 23, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- British digital bank Revolut's valuation soared to $115 billion, private equity giant BlackRock leads an at least $12 billion debt sale for Meta's new data center project, and Liverpool FC is in talks with investor Amit Bhatia over a potential stake sale that could value the club at $6 billion....
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