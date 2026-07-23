8th Circ. Says Vendor Didn't Show Major Harm In Bank IP Fight

By Ivan Moreno ( July 23, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday upheld a Missouri federal judge's refusal to block Commerce Bank from using software that a vendor alleges was developed with its trade secrets, ruling the vendor failed to show it was likely to suffer harm that could not be remedied later....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.