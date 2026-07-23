Nordstrom Worker Claims Missed Breaks Cost Wash. Staff Pay

By Ben Adlin ( July 23, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Nordstrom Inc. worker has hit the Seattle-based retailer with a proposed wage-and-hour class action in Washington state court, accusing the company of failing to provide employees with legally mandated meal and rest breaks, then further failing to compensate them for the missed breaks....
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