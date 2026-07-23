Lenovo Wants 'Bad Faith' Infringement Claims Shut Down

By Hailey Konnath ( July 23, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Lenovo on Wednesday asked a North Carolina federal judge to step in and halt a "coordinated campaign of bad faith patent assertions" from Longhorn IP, claiming that the state's Abusive Patent Assertions Act was designed to protect Lenovo from "precisely this kind of conduct."...
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