Del. Judge Voids Destiny Co-Founder's Ouster Scheme
By Jarek Rutz ( July 23, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court ruled Thursday that Destiny XYZ Inc.'s controlling founder carried out an unfair scheme to squeeze his co-founder out of the company, restoring the minority founder's ownership stake and finding that the controller and two directors breached their fiduciary duties through a reverse-forward stock split designed to eliminate him....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.