FINRA Report Signals Quicker, Clearer Enforcement Ahead

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 24, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority appears to be open to recent outside recommendations to update the enforcement process at the broker-dealer regulator, and experts tell Law360 the changes could offer firms more transparency, more opportunities for proactive defense and easier ways to receive cooperation credit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.